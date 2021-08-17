Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Porch Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PRCH opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

