Porch Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,514 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,494% compared to the typical volume of 95 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $2,294,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Porch Group by 16,081.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRCH stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 82,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,052. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.