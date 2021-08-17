Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Down 42.5% in July

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,757 shares of company stock worth $593,341 in the last 90 days. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,988. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $569.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

