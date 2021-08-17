POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in July

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMBY traded up 0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,952. POSTD Merchant Banque has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.12.

About POSTD Merchant Banque

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

