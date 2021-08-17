Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWCDF shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,412. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.10.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

