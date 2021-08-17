PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading 3.9% Higher

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.86. 1,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PRA Group by 94,976.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter worth $866,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

