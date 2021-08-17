Precigen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 491 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 863% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,283,927 shares of company stock valued at $15,447,014. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Precigen by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PGEN opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Precigen has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

