Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the July 15th total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director David Seth Cohen sold 69,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $279,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precipio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Precipio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39. Precipio has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 132.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

