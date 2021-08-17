Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Acquires $24,841.25 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director John M. Cannon acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $24,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

APTS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,061. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $599.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

APTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

