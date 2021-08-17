Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:APTS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 1,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.