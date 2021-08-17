Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Insider Larry Gene Dubose Purchases 7,400 Shares of Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) insider Larry Gene Dubose bought 7,400 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Larry Gene Dubose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Larry Gene Dubose purchased 827 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $2,902.77.

Shares of SQFT opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

