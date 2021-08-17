Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.