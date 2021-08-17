Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PVG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.36.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$12.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

