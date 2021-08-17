Primas (PST) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.66 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.52 or 0.00385585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

