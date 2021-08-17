Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

PRIM traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,181. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

