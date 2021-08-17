Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,093 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $37,688,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $4,909,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 783,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

