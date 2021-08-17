Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $286.75 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of -265.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

