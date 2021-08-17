Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,300,000 after purchasing an additional 650,410 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBIO opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.