Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Dorian LPG worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 28.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 43.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $479.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

