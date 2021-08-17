Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGTA. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $377.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

