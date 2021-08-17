Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $4 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 114,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $166,375,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,817,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SHLS stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.07.
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
