Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $4 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 114,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $166,375,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,817,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

SHLS stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.07.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

