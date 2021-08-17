Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,286 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

EGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

