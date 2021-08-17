ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Position Trimmed by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $451,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth about $511,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

SPXU stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.