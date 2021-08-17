Prosper Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $974,006.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prosper has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00056942 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002900 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013002 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.