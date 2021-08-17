Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

PLX stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 91,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,034. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.67.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $2,085,487.59. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.