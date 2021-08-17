Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRXM remained flat at $$1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91. Proxim Wireless has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $5.22.
Proxim Wireless Company Profile
