Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRXM remained flat at $$1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91. Proxim Wireless has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Get Proxim Wireless alerts:

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Proxim Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proxim Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.