Prudential plc (PRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,441 ($18.83) on Tuesday. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,410.93. The company has a market capitalization of £37.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Insiders have bought 7,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,412 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

