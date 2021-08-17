Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. 24,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,069. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.42.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.72.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.