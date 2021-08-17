Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. 24,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,069. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.42.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.72.
In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
