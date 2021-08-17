Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,318,000 after acquiring an additional 155,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Shares of PSA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.51. The company had a trading volume of 706,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $320.11. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

