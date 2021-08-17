Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Shares of PSA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.51. The company had a trading volume of 706,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $320.11. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

