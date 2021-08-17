Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.67%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $5.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

