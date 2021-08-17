Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Stelco Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stelco in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.81 EPS.
Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.
