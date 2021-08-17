Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Stelco Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stelco in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.81 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.