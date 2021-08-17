Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Lowered by Analyst

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $40.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,943,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

