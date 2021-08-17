Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

