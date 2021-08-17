Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Lifted by SVB Leerink

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) – SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MorphoSys in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.94). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Commerzbank downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

MOR opened at $13.13 on Monday. MorphoSys has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 770,491 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.