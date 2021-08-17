Qcash (QC) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $70.76 million and $431.59 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00129305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00153411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,078.71 or 1.00051943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00883360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

