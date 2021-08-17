Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on XM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $91,766,000. VGI Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the second quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 339,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $67,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $60,102,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

XM opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion and a PE ratio of -68.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.30. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

