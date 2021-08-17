Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Position Increased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 755.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,872 shares during the quarter. Quanterix accounts for 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Quanterix worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.41. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,621 shares of company stock worth $2,555,040 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.