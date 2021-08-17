Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quest Resource stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Resource as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

