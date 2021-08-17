Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) PT Raised to $10.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QRHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 733.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. 35.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

