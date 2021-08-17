Quixant (LON:QXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $178.00

Shares of Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.33), with a volume of 3404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.26).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quixant from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of £118.28 million and a P/E ratio of -54.06.

In related news, insider Francis Small bought 30,000 shares of Quixant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($63,496.21).

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

