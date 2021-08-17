Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,399,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.44. 37,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.