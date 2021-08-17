Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.5% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $228.71. 71,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,904. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

