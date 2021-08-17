Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 44,221 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 359,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,192,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.16. 157,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,859. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

