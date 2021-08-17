Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 301.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 282,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.48. 5,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

