RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.03. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

