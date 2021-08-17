Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the July 15th total of 704,200 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Rafael stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,095. The company has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a PE ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 2.33. Rafael has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFL. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

