Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Trading 3.1% Higher

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. 3,076,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.99.

Raging River Exploration Company Profile (TSE:RRX)

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

