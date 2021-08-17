Rari Governance Token (RGT) Market Cap Tops $97.40 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $97.40 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for $11.14 or 0.00024831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rari Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.08 or 0.00873828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159748 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rari Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rari Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rari Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rari Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.