Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 1,088 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $78,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.81. 24,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.